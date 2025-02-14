“Countering with something impactful” - Dagi Arslanaliev ready to go toe-to-toe with hard-hitting Roberto Soldic at ONE 171

30-year-old Turkish-Dagestani MMA sensation Dagi Arslanaliev will be looking for his biggest victory yet when he steps inside the Circle next week against a big-name opponent. But it certainly won't be easy, by any stretch of the imagination.

Ad

Dagi is getting geared up to face Croatian star 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic, and he wants to make a statement. Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Dagi shared part of the game plan he will bring into the cage against the dangerous Soldic.

Ad

Trending

The 30-year-old said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"The main focus was on counters. For example, a basic 1-1-2 combination followed by reacting to his attacks and countering with something impactful."

Dagi and Soldic are scheduled to lock horns in a three-round welterweight MMA contest at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via watch.onefc.com.

Ad

Dagi Arslanaliev isn't worried about Roberto Soldic's knockout pedigree: "I’ll just work hard and see how things go"

While many fear that Dagi Arslanaliev may be out of his depth against 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic when the two meet in the Circle at ONE 171: Qatar next week, the Turkish-Dagestani star says he's just going to get to work and do what he does best.

Ad

He told ONE Championship:

"I’ll just work hard and see how things go. I don’t really focus too much on his strengths or weaknesses. I just do my job."

Needless to say, this matchup is one of the most interesting on the stacked card and fans are eager to see who comes out on top.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Dagi Arslanaliev's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.