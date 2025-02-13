“I want to add to his style” - Iconic striking coach Nick Hemmers says he’s been beefing up Roberto Soldic’s concussive fists

ONE Championship welterweight MMA sensation 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic of Croatia is adding some firepower to his already dynamic fists.

The 30-year-old UFD Gym representative has been working with iconic striking coach Nick Hemmers to boost his knockout potential ahead of his comeback fight next week.

Speaking in a recent training vlog posted on YouTube, Hemmers commented on the work he and Soldic have been doing.

The striking coach said:

"I have some small things I want to add to his style. He’s already a very good fighter. And I just give him some extras which makes him more dangerous."

Soldic has a 20-4 professional MMA record with 1 No Contest. Of those 20n victories, 17 wins have come by knockout and 1 by submission. Needless to say, Soldic is already one of the most dangerous knockout artists in the sport today, but working with Hemmers will certainly add more polish to his technique, which will only bode well for 'Robocop'.

The Croatian joined ONE Championship in December of 2022 and has had a rough start to his career in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 30-year-old will be looking for redemption when he returns to the Circle again next week.

Roberto Soldic to face dangerous Turkish fighter Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171: Qatar

Croatian MMA star 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic is set to face former lightweight standout Dagi Arslanaliev in a three-round welterweight MMA contest.

The two lock horns at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, next Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and for free on watch.onefc.com.

