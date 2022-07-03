"Have a belly so big I can't even see my d***" - 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone shares retirement plans, says he still wants to be involved in MMA

After calling it a day on his fighting career at UFC 276, Donald Cerrone stated that he still plans on being a part of MMA, just not in a fighting capacity.

During the UFC 276 post-fight press conference, 'Cowboy' clarified his octagon interview comments, saying that he still loved MMA but did not enjoy training for it anymore. The 39-year-old stated that he would still visit the UFC's Performance Insitute and would continue to attend the promotion's fight events.

Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch then asked the 39-year-old how he wanted to spend retirement. Cerrone replied by saying:

"I'mma drink beer up there in the front row and have a belly so big, I can't even see my d**k. So, take a look at this body because it'll be the last time it's ever looking this way and after that, I'm turning the corner and never looking back," said Donald Cerrone.

Watch Cerrone's full appearance at the UFC 276 post-fight press conference below:

'Cowboy' took on Jim Miller in a welterweight scrap in the prelims of UFC 276. The fight was a rematch as Cerrone won the first encounter via KO in 2014. Miller avenged his loss at UFC 276 by submitting the 39-year-old with a guillotine choke in the second round.

During the post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Cerrone took off his gloves and announced his retirement from MMA.

Donald Cerrone hopes to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

During his post-fight interview, Donald Cerrone revealed that he now wants to focus on his acting career and hopes that he will one day be inducted into the UFC's Hall of Fame:

"I'm gonna be a movie star, baby. So, it's time to bow out... This is the perfect event, man. Sold out crowd, Las Vegas, talking to you, got my boys, one hell of career, man. Hopefully, one day I'm in the Hall of Fame and thank you so much UFC."

Watch Cerrone's octagon interview with Joe Rogan below:

Following the announcement, love poured in from the MMA community as several UFC athletes took to social media to congratulate 'Cowboy' on his illustrious career.

Fighters like Belal Muhmmad, Michael Chiesa, Dan Ige, Bryce Mitchell, and Jamahal Hill posted tweets to shower praise on the 39-year-old fighting veteran.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Congrats legend mr anywhere anyone anytime Congrats legend mr anywhere anyone anytime 🙏🙏🙏

bjpenndotcom @bjpenndotcom Thank you @Cowboycerrone !!! An absolute legend and great guy 🤠 Thank you @Cowboycerrone!!! An absolute legend and great guy 🤠

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 The end of an era. The fighter I admired most when it came to living life to the fullest while being a competitor, @Cowboycerrone paved the way fighters like me. Thank you Donald. #UFC276 The end of an era. The fighter I admired most when it came to living life to the fullest while being a competitor, @Cowboycerrone paved the way fighters like me. Thank you Donald. #UFC276

