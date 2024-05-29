Craig Jones calls for Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega grappling match with ‘The Great’ taking time to recover from consecutive KOs

Alexander Volkanovski's last two fights have been a complete contrast to the rest of his UFC career, having suffered two brutal knockout defeats. His most recent loss came in February against Ilia Topuria, who was crowned the new featherweight champion at UFC 298.

As 'The Great' takes some time away from competition to fully recover from the concussions he absorbed, his grappling coach suggested he participate in a competitive grappling match.

Craig Jones, who has operated as Volkanovski's grappling coach since he fought Brian Ortega in 2021, recently called for a submission grappling clash between the Australian and 'T-City'.

Ortega is regarded as having some of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills in MMA, and his struggle to submit the Australian when they clashed at UFC 266 took fans by surprise.

Jones has spoken highly of the former champion's grappling skills, and during his recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, he said this:

"I want to get [Volkanovski] a grappling match. I said to him, 'If we're going to take some time away 'cause of the concussions, let's get you a grappling match.' My thought was, how cool would it be to see him and Ortega have a grappling match. I would just love to see it in that setting, 'cause Ortega obviously struggled to submit him in MMA, let's see what happens in a grappling match."

Alexander Volkanovski previews Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier are set to face off in a highly anticipated lightweight title clash in the main event of UFC 302 on June 1.

Makhachev has successfully defended the title twice so far. However, both fights came against former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski - who was pursuing double-champ status.

'The Great' was unable to secure victory in either fight, suffering a narrow decision loss at UFC 284 before being handed a KO defeat in their rematch at UFC 294. Ahead of UFC 302, Volkanovski has shared his thoughts on the headlining clash and said this:

"Islam's gonna be too good. I think he's too safe of a fighter to make mistakes where he's gonna get caught against someone like Dustin Poirier. [He's] a great fighter, I just think it's a hard fight for anybody. I don't see anyone beating Islam for a while, unless they catch him. The only way I see [him losing]."

