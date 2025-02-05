  • home icon
Craig Jones channels Charles Oliveira during visit to Brazil’s favelas

By Safeer M S
Modified Feb 05, 2025 17:21 GMT
Craig Jones and Charles Oliveira
Craig Jones (on the left sitting) and Charles Oliveira (right) [Image Courtesy @craigjonesbjj on Instagram, Getty]

Amongst all the Brazilian fighters in the UFC, Charles Oliveira's name is synonymous with the favelas, the impoverished neighborhoods in the South American country.

Renowned submission grappler Craig Jones recently channeled Oliveira as he went to Brazil, got tattoos, and even bleached his hair white.

Jones shared an Instagram video of the activity, captioning it:

"@charlesdobronxs [Charles Oliveira] called, he wants his favela back."

Daniel Bradshaw, the former Australian rules footballer, accompanied Jones to Brazil, and the grappler made a subtle joke about it in the comments section.

"So wild me and @guccismoothie [Daniel Bradsahw] shared needles," Jones wrote.

The post caught the attention of several names in MMA.

"But to the curtains match the drapes?" enquired veteran MMA referee Jason Herzog.
"Hollywood Craig," said Oscar Willis, MMA reporter of MacLife.
"🔥," reacted Tim Welch, the coach of former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley.
"😌," commented Jon Jones, the heavyweight champ.

Check out the comments below:

Comments section screenshot [Screenshot courtesy @craigjonesbjj on Instagram]
Comments section screenshot [Screenshot courtesy @craigjonesbjj on Instagram]

Charles Oliveira has not yet responded to the video. The former lightweight champion is in Australia to watch UFC 312, headlined by Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

Charles Oliveira links up with Zhang Weili in Sydney

Zhang Weili is in the co-main event of UFC 312, putting her strawweight title on the line against the undefeated Tatiana Suarez. With the fight just a handful of days away, Weili met with several big names at the fighters' hotel, one being Charles Oliveira.

Funnily enough, Weili shouted 'Chama' to get Oliveira's attention. Before meeting Oliveira, the strawweight champion crossed paths with featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who's in Sydney to corner his brother, Aleksandre.

With Topuria flirting with a move to lightweight and Islam Makhachev not fighting soon due to Ramadan, it remains to be seen whether Dana White has a surprise announcement in the form of Topuria vs. Oliveira.

On the other hand, Topuria's brother is fighting Colby Thicknesse, Alexander Volkanovski's teammate, at UFC 312.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
