Craig Jones declares “war” on the UFC for mishap during Embedded episode for UFC 314

Craig Jones will feature in Alexander Volkanovski's corner against Diego Lopes at UFC 314 on April 12. The pair will clash for the vacant featherweight title in the main event of the card. Jones has operated as Volkanovski's Brazilian jiu-jitsu coach since 2021 and will be a much-needed asset against the dangerous grappling of Lopes.

The Australian BJJ athlete recently featured on an episode of the UFC's Embedded Series for the UFC 314 fight week. However, the title that the promotion showed on screen during Jones' introduction did not sit well with him.

When Volkanovski's coach appeared onscreen, his title read:

"ADCC medalist"

Jones took a screenshot of the moment and responded by posting the following on his Instagram story:

"This is an act of war @UFC"

Check out Craig Jones' post below:

Screenshot of Jones' response to the UFC

Jones' post is rooted in his rivalry with the Abu Dhabi Combat Club (ADCC), one of the biggest organizations in professional grappling. The ADCC World Championships, which happens every two years, is viewed as the most prestigious no-gi grappling tournament in the world.

However, with the lack of financial incentive to compete at ADCC, Jones created his own tournament, the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI), instead of choosing to compete at ADCC. The first edition of the CJI took place in August 2024 on the same weekend as ADCC 2024.

Alexander Volkanovski's training partner explains the hellish experience of rolling with Craig Jones

Craig Jones is one of the best BJJ athletes on the planet. His innovative techniques, particularly within the leg-lock realm of submission grappling, alongside his standout performances have seen him rise to prominence.

But according to Alexander Volkanovski's main training partner, UFC bantamweight Colby Thicknesse, Jones isn't the greatest partner to roll with.

While speaking to Jones' older brother, Adam, on his podcast A Quick Razz., Thicknesse noted the BJJ athlete's borderline unsafe style of rolling He said this:

"He popped my knee in fifteen seconds, the f**k-wit. He's 90-something [kilograms]... The s**t thing is, he's a s**t training partner. But he does it in a safe-enough way where it's not actually [walking] over into a bad training partner. He's just s**t. He'll smother you, he'll hit you with bulls**t. He'll embarrass you. But he hasn't technically done anything too bad, like broken your heel or anything like that, yet."

Watch Colby Thicknesse discussing Craig Jones below (37:00):

