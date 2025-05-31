Craig Jones pulls up to Conor McGregor’s Black Forge FC cup final in Dublin, sending fans hysterical: “On the sugar booger with Conor?”

Conor McGregor has had a competitive season on the football field. Black Forge FC, the team he plays for, won their division's league title on May 24. Furthermore, the team partook in the AUL Challenge Cup Final on May 30 in Dublin, Ireland. In a surprising turn of events, Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) star Craig Jones was on the sidelines watching the final take place, much to the delight of fans.

Ad

Jones is currently in the UK to oversee the trials for his upcoming tournament, the Craig Jones Invitational (CJI) 2. He has been seen with several professional MMA fighters since his arrival in the UK, including UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.

The Australian BJJ athlete ventured to Dublin to watch McGregor's team perform in the cup final, and Jones took the opportunity to promote ticket sales for the upcoming CJI 2 event, saying:

Ad

Trending

"We're over here in Dublin at the AUL Challenge Cup Final, with the Black Forge FC vs. The Roc Celtic. This could be a big celebration tonight so I'm going to get it out there now, that CJI 2 tickets are on sale right now."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Craig Jones' post below:

Ad

Fans took to the comment section to share their delight in Jones featuring at McGregor's football match. The Australian has hinted several times at his use of illicit substances, the same substance that 'The Notorious' confessed to using earlier this year.

One fan reacted to Jones' video by writing:

"You on the sugar booger with Conor?"

Another fan wrote:

"McGregor/Jones bender would feed families"

See more fan reactions to Craig Jones being at Conor McGregor's match below:

Ad

Screenshot of fan reactions to Jones watching McGregor's Black Forge FC Cup Final

Michael Chandler gets real on the Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were expected to fight following the season finale of The Ultimate Fighter 31, where both fighters operated as respective coaches for each team.

Ad

But McGregor withdrew from the scheduled UFC 303 due to injury, and the bout has not been rebooked. 'Iron' spent several years waiting for the Irishman, before realizing he may not return at all.

Chandler has since lost to Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett, and recently addressed the likelihood of facing McGregor in the future during an interview with MMAJunkie. He said:

"I'm not losing sleep at night... If me and Conor are supposed to fight... It's gonna happen and I don't need to force it. With that being said, if I'm a betting man, I'm not sure if he comes back."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments on Conor McGregor below (6:05):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.