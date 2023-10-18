"Craig needs extra security in Abu Dhabi": Fans in stitches after Craig Jones' hilarious take on the origins of Sambo 

UFC 294 is set to be headlined by Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev's title rematch, and the Australian's grappling coach, Craig Jones, has already begun on the offensive.

Jones, a multiple-time IBJJF world champion and former ADCC runner-up, is not particularly fond of the martial art Sambo, in which Makhachev and a majority of his Dagestani contingent are proficient.

Jones explained the origins of the martial art on his Instagram.

“So Sambo was started by two Russians, Viktor and Vasili. They traveled to Japan and they learned Judo. Judo is in a Kimono top and kimono pants. And what these guys did, they said, hey wouldn’t this be better if we took our pants off? And that’s the origins of Sambo. And there’s nothing wrong with that. People think it’s a bit weird, but it’s a Russian thing.”

The origin story and Jones' additional commentary drew hilarious responses from fans in the comments.

"We talk about volk’s lack of notice for this fight but Craig literally had zero notice to troll the sambo community. Got to respect that level of readiness 👏"

"We need to shorten our gi pants. We can't be outgayed."

"I just want Craig Jones to teach me about everything. Even the things I already know."

They also highlighted the scale of Jones' trolling.

"Craig needs extra security in abu dhabi😂"

"Craig is always on full murder. Lol 😂"

"I've seen fighters talk sh*t to other fighters, I've never seen one talk sh*t to a whole country"

Check out fans' comments in the screenshots below:

Fans' comments on Jones' Sambo origins story [via Instagram]

Craig Jones believes Alexander Volkanovski will 'kill Sambo' against Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski will step up to replace Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 294 and challenge Islam Makhachev for his lightweight championship a second time.

Craig Jones has been a part of Volkanovski's entourage for a few fights now and believes that this fight will help disprove Sambo with 'The Great' defeating Makhachev and finishing off the martial art.

Jones said to Submission Radio in an interview:

“It makes him a man that disproved Sambo, and that will trump his legacy in the sport because we’ve wasted another martial art. Most martial arts were killed in 1993. Somehow, Sambo has limped and lingered on to 2023. So Volkanovski kills Sambo, and we get to stop hearing about this Russian dancer.”

Check out his comments below (4:06):