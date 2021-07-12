"Crazy fight, they're definitely going to do it again" - Israel Adesanya reviews Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264

Israel Adesanya believes Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will definitely run it back for a fourth fight.

In a recently released video on his YouTube channel, Adesanya uploaded his live reaction to UFC 264 and also provided his immediate thoughts on the main event.

The UFC middleweight champion provided an assessment of the fight and revealed why he never attempted a guillotine choke in a fight while reflecting on Conor McGregor's attempt at the submission.

Adesanya concluded the video by stating that the fight was crazy, nonetheless, and the injury to Conor McGregor was just a freak accident. The UFC middleweight champion will definitely hope to tune in for the fourth fight between McGregor and Poirier.

"Yeah crazy fight, crazy fight. They are definitely gonna do it again, they are gonna run it back and we're all gonna watch."

Here's the full UFC 264 reaction video uploaded by Israel Adesanya on his channel:

At the recently concluded UFC 264 pay-per-view, Conor McGregor suffered his second successive loss in the UFC. In the trilogy fight against 'The Diamond', McGregor was once again beaten via a TKO after suffering a gruesome leg injury at the end of the first round.

The Irishman started the fight in solid fashion and exploded into the center of the cage in the first round. McGregor even caught Poirier with a few good shots but 'The Diamond' maintained his composure and responded quite dominantly, forcing McGregor into the clinch.

Conor McGregor has undergone successful surgery after losing at UFC 264

In the aftermath of UFC 264, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to send multiple updates regarding his condition. The Irishman wrote in a tweet that the surgery had gone "excellent" and he is feeling tremendous. McGregor will be on crutches for six weeks as he begins his road to redemption.

Just out of the surgery room guys! Surgery went excellent! Feeling tremendous! 6 weeks on crutch and we build back! Let’s go! God bless 🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

The former two-division UFC world champion also took to Twitter to send out another message that can be seen below:

Onwards and upwards we go ☘️ pic.twitter.com/qKgochlT3t — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 12, 2021

Edited by Harvey Leonard