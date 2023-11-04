"Crazy sh*t" - Former UFC title challenger reacts to Meta banning Andrew Tate from using WhatsApp

Marvin Vettori is stunned by Meta's decision to restrict Andrew Tate's access to WhatsApp.

The divisive social media influencer, widely condemned for dispensing advice that many perceive as misogynistic, had already been removed from prominent social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok since early 2022. Notably, his online success, which initially propelled him, ultimately became the catalyst for his ban due to his contentious statements.

Tate's polarizing views, particularly regarding women and societal matters, quickly gained popularity among young men globally.

Despite facing bans on major social media platforms, Andrew Tate continues to maintain an active presence on X (formerly Twitter). He recently disclosed that he has been prohibited from using the instant messaging mobile app WhatsApp, a platform owned by Mark Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms. He shared a list of platforms from which he is currently barred:

"The Matrix attacks continue. Meta has banned me from using WhatsApp. Currently banned from: Gmail, Uber, Airbnb, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Spotify, SoundCloud, NatWest, Santander, Barclays and Lloyds TSB. Infact - I’m on a PEP list, so I’m banned from having a bank account in any bank. Ever. Discord. YouTube. Apple IDs and TikTok."

UFC middleweight fighter Marvin Vettori responded to Andrew Tate's post:

"Crazy sh*t."

Why were Andrew Tate and his brother jailed in Romania?

Andrew Tate and his younger brother, Tristan Tate, were arrested in Bucharest, Romania, in December 2022, facing charges of r*pe, human trafficking, and operating a criminal organization involved in the exploitation of young women. After a successful legal challenge in March, the Tates were released from jail but placed under house arrest.

'Cobra' won an appeal at the Bucharest Court in August, leading to his release from house arrest. Their legal situation took a recent turn when the Bucharest Court of Appeal issued a ruling that restricts all four individuals, including the Tates and two Romanian women, to Bucharest Municipality and Ilfov County unless they obtain prior judicial permission for travel beyond these boundaries.

The high-profile trial has drawn substantial media attention. Throughout the legal proceedings, the Tate brothers have maintained their innocence, alleging that their arrest was orchestrated by influential figures cryptically referred to as 'The Matrix.'