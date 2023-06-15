Crime family's John Gotti III threatens Floyd Mayweather with street violence amid rematch demands 

John Gotti III recently threatened Floyd Mayweather with violence and called for a rematch in the aftermath of their ill-fated exhibition boxing bout at the FLA Live Arena.

Gotti III and Mayweather came face-to-face in the boxing ring for a pay-per-view exhibition bout in Florida this past weekend. The bout came to an ugly end in the sixth round after the referee called a stoppage to the contest due to both boxers ignoring the referee's warnings about trash-talking in the ring and finally getting their crews involved in a nasty brawl.

After the event, John Gotti III was notably upset and took multiple shots at Floyd Mayweather on social media.

Before going off on Joe Rogan for blaming his lack of boxing skills for the melee, the 30-year-old posted a series of Instagram stories menacingly threatening Mayweather and calling for a rematch. He wrote:

"The majority spoke you fucking pineapple. Let's do it again, this time your whole team getting left in the street @floydmayweather. Me and this girl @floydmayweather run it back in New York. Who in? This time I'm bringing heavy hitters."

Read John Gotti's full callout to Floyd Mayweather below:

Enter caption

Because of his unsportsmanlike actions in the ring the grandson of famed New York mobster John Gotti has been suspended for six months by the Florida State Athletic Commission. However, Mayweather has not been sanctioned and will be facing no consequences.

Joe Rogan explains why Floyd Mayweather still continues to fight despite being immensely wealthy

Joe Rogan recently weighed in on Floyd Mayweather continuing to accept exhibition boxing matches despite being among the richest athletes in the world. The UFC commentator credited the International Boxing Hall of Famer's post-retirement exhibition-bouts-only career to his spending habits.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with Ali Siddiq (#1998), the 55-year-old broke down 'Money's decision to keep doing exhibitions against easy opponents and stated:

"What's intersting is Floyd's making more money than anybody, and he's boxing people who have no chance of beating him, and he's doing it as an exhibition. It doesn't even hurt his record."

He added:

"Also, the money. He spends so much money. If he's playing for the future, you've got to keep it coming in if you're going to keep spending the way he spends... He needs that money. The money's got to keep coming in if you're going to live like this. He's only 46. He does this with everything. He's got a million dollar watches."

Watch a clip from the episode below:

Watch the full episode below:

Poll : 0 votes