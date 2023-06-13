"That right hand was legit" - Ariel Helwani ignites raging Twitter debate on whether Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III riot was fake

Floyd Mayweather recently faced John Gotti III in a pay-per-view exhibition boxing match this past weekend in Florida. The bout ended prematurely thanks to both fighters and their team's inability to behave themselves. The two crews brawled after the referee called off the fight in the sixth round.

Given how badly the event ended, many wondered if the brawl between the two boxers' crews was faked for publicity. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently tweeted a clip of the fight asking the million-dollar question, under which fans and users debated whether the melee was fake.

One user pointed out that the brawl was legit:

"That right hand was legit."

One fan opined that the brawl was faked and explained:

"Absolutely a work. Floyd trying to make more money adding conflict to a fight with a tin can in a 2nd fight."

Marco Rovere @MarcoGRovere @arielhelwani Absolutely a work. Floyd trying to make more money adding conflict to a fight with a tin can in a 2nd fight

One user agreed that the Floyd Mayweather crew vs. John Gotti III crew was faked, saying:

"As soon as referee wave off the fight, corner man enters the ring. Here the cornermen were waiting for god knows what even after referee stopped the fight. So yes it was script."

Manish🇮🇳 @manibhaii16 @arielhelwani as soon as refree wave off the fight corner man enters the ring . Here the cornermen were waiting for god knows what even after refree stopped the fight. So yes it was script

Another fan disagreed, claiming:

"Floyd's right hand that staggers him suggests to me that it wasn't a work."

Miles Hackett @miles_hackett @arielhelwani Floyd's right hand that staggers him suggests to me that it wasn't a work

Another user wrote:

"Shoot, they both got hostile with trash talk and Gotti couldn't take the pressure."

Kurisu 🇵🇷☠️🟠 @cesbkurisu @arielhelwani shoot, they both got hostile with the trash talk and Gotti couldn't take the pressure

One fan hilariously joked about the fight's lack of promotion, stating:

"Better question: who even knew Floyd was fighting? Chael P. Sonnen would be mortified by the lack of promotion."

Dylan Witt @dylannwitt @arielhelwani better question: who even knew Floyd was fighting? Chael P. Sonnen would be mortified by the lack of promotion

AFeldmanMMA @afeldMMA @arielhelwani When members of Floyd's team got home last night after 25 seperate brawls and decided to Google the Gotti family history.

Tommy Toe Hold @TommyToeHold @arielhelwani This may be an unpopular take on it, but I'm going to say shoot. I don't think anybody involved with this is clever enough to work something this way. And if it was, what a dangerous work considering that the majority of the people in the ring probably weren't in on it.

Colby Evans @rookieblue7 @arielhelwani That right hand Floyd landed wasn't a work… he was mad

CheesyPoofs777777 @Michael14145378 @arielhelwani Shoot. Watch Floyd he actually went into extreme self defence and threw the power.

Bay Jenn @ItsBayJenn @arielhelwani I have my thoughts on all of this. Ref's involvement was very shady. Seemed practiced almost. And I do believe that Floyd may not understand the extent of what just happened. ON SITE would be something I might think of. Why exactly did the ref stop the fight anyhow?

Ⓜ️𝕚𝕜𝕖 𝔻𝕚𝕕𝕕𝕪 @Mookie__Bets @arielhelwani Floyd now doing business with crime families. Dude has more money than he can spend in 8000 lifetimes. He doesn't need to lower his self to this level.

Gunner Miller @GunnerMi11er



Hardest right hand Floyd has thrown in years. Because it was real and self defense.



Gunner Miller @GunnerMi11er @arielhelwani And Floyd caught him right before they stepped in between lol Hardest right hand Floyd has thrown in years. Because it was real and self defense. Everything else has been for fun and a show, that 5 sec burst of energy was real Floyd.

Floyd Mayweather brawl: What happened between 'Money's and John Gotti III's camps during their bout?

Floyd Mayweather recently returned to the boxing ring against John Gotti III, the grandchild of famed New York mob boss John Gotti, this past weekend in Florida.

While their fight had very little hype, to begin with, the fight card was also poorly managed, and officials struggled to maintain decorum among the two boxers' entourages from the very beginning.

During the fight, Mayweather incessantly taunted his opponent, and in the sixth round, Gotti III's temper got the better of him despite the referee's umpteenth warning. John Gotti III attempted a move that might've been illegal in the boxing ring, and the referee decided he'd seen enough.

The referee called off the fight in the sixth round because both fighters continued their trash-talking, but John Gotti III wasn’t ready to stop fighting. He tried to punch Floyd Mayweather, resulting in 'Money's crew jumping into the ring in his defense and attacking Gotti III's crew, who had done the same for their fighter.

John Gotti III later called on Conor McGregor to help him in his war against Floyd Mayweather, with the latter agreeing to back him.

