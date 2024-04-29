"Criminally underpaying fighters" - Fans react as BKFC disclosed payouts show Mike Perry earning close to Alexander Volkanovski's numbers

MMA fans have been sent into a frenzy after figures showing BKFC headliner Mike Perry bagging a payday close to UFC superstar Alexander Volkanovski were released online.

Earlier this week, X account @AndyHickeyMMA posted a side-by-side comparison of the payment figures released by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) for UFC 298 pay-per-view and the recently concluded BKFC: KnuckleMania IV.

Per the data, KnuckleMania IV headliner Perry earned close to the former featherweight champion's UFC 298 fight purse. 'Platinum' netted a base pay of $600,000, while 'The Great' bagged a slightly higher payday of $750,000.

The post revived the age-old discussion of UFC fighter pay, which many fans and fighters believe is abysmal. This prompted many to take to social media to note their opinion on the matter.

@JamesNimmyKing opined:

"UFC [is] criminally underpaying fighters. Hopefully, PFL can make strides so the UFC needs to up their game."

@TacticalMMAChamp wrote:

"Goes to show really, everyone complaining about boxing vs. UFC pay, but 80% of the roster on a boxing card is barely being paid anything."

Check out a few other responses below:

At KnuckleMania IV, 'Platinum' improved his undefeated streak in the sport to 5-0 as he stopped ex-UFC veteran Thiago Alves 60 seconds into the first round. Many believe Perry is one of the best bare-knuckle boxers of all time.

Mike Perry calls for a "money" fight against Conor McGregor

Mike Perry is hunting for bigger paychecks, and who better to sell a fight than Conor McGregor?

In an interview with Helen Yee following his win over Alves, 'Platinum' stated his intention to fight the Irishman. Perry also issued a stark warning to 'The Notorious', saying:

"You know Conor is [all] about the money and so am I and I mean he doesn't even need to come and fight for money but he knows he was intrigued. And I'm hittable, right? You can hit me. You better practice punching bricks motherf****r."

Catch Mike Perry's comments below (5:54):

While Perry and McGregor duking it out in the BKFC ring is an interesting prospect, it is highly unlikely that such a matchup will take place as long the Irishman is signed to the UFC.

Moreover, 'The Notorious' is now also a part owner of the premier bare-knuckle boxing promotion.