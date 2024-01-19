"Cringelord", "Irrelevant" - Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis react to Israel Adesanya's prediction for UFC 297  

Sean Strickland is set to defend his middleweight title for the first time when he faces Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 this weekend. Two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently revealed his prediction for the bout. However, both fighters seem uninterested. At the pre-fight press conference for the event, it was revealed to 'Tarzan' and 'Stillknocks' that 'The Last Stylebender' was picking the challenger to emerge victorious.

The No.2-ranked welterweight was the first to respond to Adesanya, stating:

"Israel Adesanya is irrelevant right now. That man went on holiday and let him stay there."

The champion followed by adding:

"Listen, listen, Izzy, the f**king guy, the f**king cringelord, the pup play himself. F**k Izzy. F**king I could've took Izzy down and beat his a** on the ground, but I chose to stand with him like a man. What did he do the whole fight? Run away like a b**ch. Izzy, shut your f**king mouth."

Check out Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis' comments on Israel Adesanya below:

UFC 297 will mark the first middleweight title bout that does not contain Adesanya since UFC 217 in 2017. While both Strickland and du Plessis have attempted to dismiss his relevance, the promotion reportedly expects the two-time middleweight champion to be cage side during the event for 'promotional purposes'. It is unclear if he will be expected to enter the octagon to face off with the winner. However, there has been plenty of speculation that he will receive the next middleweight title opportunity.

Israel Adesanya reveals prediction for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Israel Adesanya will be on the sideline for a middleweight title bout for the first time in over six years. The two-time middleweight champion recently revealed that he expects Dricus du Plessis to dethrone Sean Strickland as middleweight champion. Speaking on his YouTube channel, FreeStyleBender, 'The Last Stylebender' stated:

"I’m going to go with Dricus. Does it go the distance? I’m going to say no. Not that I don’t respect Sean or his skills. The guy beat me, so of course I respect his skills... I say sub. He’ll submit him."

Check out Israel Adesanya's prediction for Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis below (starting at the 10:32 mark):

Despite Adesanya's prediction, Strickland has never been submitted in his mixed martial arts career. The former middleweight champion will likely have a close eye on the bout as he is expected to be next in line to face the winner.