"Cringiest sh*t I've ever seen" - Fans react as Sean O'Malley does the 'Chama dance' with Alex Pereira's coach

Fans recently shared their thoughts after a video surfaced of Sean O'Malley doing the 'Chama dance' with Alex Pereira's coach. O'Malley appeared to be looking to bring positive energy as he approaches the final days of preparation for his next fight.

O'Malley is set to challenge Merab Dvalishvili for his bantamweight championship in the main event of UFC 316, which takes place this Saturday. Ahead of the bout, Home of Fight posted an upbeat video of 'Suga', along with his coach Tim Welch, teammates and Pereira's coach Plinio Cruz doing the 'Chama dance', which has become synonymous with 'Poatan's' fights.

The video didn't sit well with the MMA community as fans took to the comments section and took aim at O'Malley and his persona.

Some fans mentioned that it was a cringy display from 'Suga', while others took a jibe at his dancing skills displayed in the video. They wrote:

"Cringiest sh*t I've ever seen in my life"

"Sean has no rhythm"

"Only cool when Alex does it"

Fan reaction comments regarding Sean O'Malley's 'Chama Dance' video [Image courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]

Sean O'Malley explains why he won't have his hair dyed for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Sean O'Malley recently revealed that he won't be competing with dyed hair at UFC 316.

During his pre-fight media availability, O'Malley mentioned that he will be returning to his natural hair color for when he takes on Merab Dvalisvhili in their rematch because he feels like returning to that look feels right for this fight:

"I love pink hair, it's fun but I thought bringing back the OG hair would be pretty cool too... First time I did my hair was June 6, 2020... It's almost five years ago to the day. Yeah, so it's pretty crazy. I thought bringing back the OG hair was cool."

