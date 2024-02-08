Cris Cyborg announces she is going to Albuquerque to assist Holly Holm in training for her UFC 300 bout against Kayla Harrison

Cris Cyborg recently disclosed her plans to travel to Albuquerque to join Holly Holm's training camp ahead of Holm's UFC 300 matchup against Kayla Harrison.

Harrison will make her highly-anticipated octagon debut against the former women's bantamweight champion at the promotion's historic pay-per-view event, scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

When UFC CEO Dana White announced the inclusion of the two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka to the promotion's roster last month, Cyborg offered her support to 'The Preacher's Daughter.'

During a recent video on her YouTube channel, Cyborg confirmed her plans to travel to New Mexico and join Holm's training camp. She said:

"I already have a date to go to Albuquerque... I’m very excited. I talked to the team and talked to Holly – we’ve been studying Kayla for a little while already. I have been training for her already. I’m a superfan of Holly Holm. I think she’s a legend. She’s a big example for female fighters. I’ll be a part of her camp, and I think she’s going to come with a great victory. It’s going to be good."

Holm and Cyborg, once rivals, clashed in the main event of UFC 219 in December 2017, where the American suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Cris Cyborg earlier said that she accepted a fight against Kayla Harrison on the PFL vs. Bellator card

Kayla Harrison's entrance into the UFC likely means that she will not be facing Cris Cyborg any time soon. Many expected the two to clash, but the fight never ended up being made.

However, during her appearance on Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith last month, Cyborg disclosed that she was approached by PFL to fight Harrison on the historic PFL vs. Bellator card set for Feb. 24. She said:

"You know, supposed to be my name there against Kayla Harrison. Peter from PFL contacted us during Christmas and said, 'Cris, would you like to fight against Kayla Harrison at the next event?' We said yes, we've already been working and training for this fight. They said, 'OK, we're going to send you the contract, you'll know the date, you'll know where. I said we just had my boxing fight, but we agreed. So, I think the other side didn't agree because they never sent the contract."

