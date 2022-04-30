Cris Cyborg casts her prediction for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Cris Cyborg has given her prediction for the upcoming mega-fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, which headlines Madison Square Garden in New York this Saturday.

Speaking to Boxing Social, Cyborg stated that Taylor may get off to a strong start but Serrano can eventually pull off the win:

"I believe that [it is] going to be a great fight. I think maybe in the beginning, Katie Taylor can get it a little bit but I believe that Serrano, if her approach is style boxing, gonna get the victory."

Watch Cyborg predict the winner of Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano in the video below:

The title fight between Taylor and Serrano will mark the first time in history that two female fighters have ever headlined a main card at the iconic MSG arena.

Taylor is an impressive 20-0 going into the fight this weekend with her most recent win coming over Firuza Sharipova in December. Meanwhile, Serrano boasts a solid 42-1-1 record and is coming off a victory over Miriam Gutierrez in the same month.

The undisputed lightweight champion Taylor is a slight underdog against the seven-weight world champion ahead of their clash this weekend.

Cris Cyborg wants to transition to boxing

Cyborg is one of the most accomplished fighters in women's MMA today. The veteran Brazilian is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 and is now eyeing a transition into boxing. At the post-fight press conference, the 35-year-old expressed interest in a crossover to boxing when asked about the next logical step in her career:

"For me, my next fight I’d like to do a boxing fight. This is one of my dreams and maybe it's going to be the next one I've been working on."

Catch Cris Cyborg's full interaction with the media at the Bellator 279 post-fight presser below:

Cris Cyborg's most recent clash against Arlene Blencowe was a rematch of their original battle in October 2020. During their first meeting, the Brazilian submitted Blencowe via a rear-naked choke in the second round. With her latest win, Cyborg extended her unbeaten run to six fights.

