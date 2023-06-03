Cris Cyborg details how she connected with Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio: “We did amazing training”

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg shared some details on how she came to train with former ONE world champions Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio.

Cyborg has won world titles in just about every major North American promotion in existence, and some that no longer exist. She has trained with the best of the best, but the general consensus women’s MMA GOAT could not pass up the opportunity to train with two of the biggest names in ONE Championship history, Eduard Folayang, and Joshua Pacio.

Speaking about her experience training alongside ‘Landslide’ and ‘The Passion’, Cyborg was complimentary of both fighters and revealed that their passion for combat sports and faith brought them together inside the gym and made for a memorable experience:

"They went to training, and they said they can come to the gym and do some training together... Eduard, you know, he's an amazing athlete, and the champion, and for me it was a pleasure having him in the gym. And he's a Christian too, like me, so we did amazing training, together with Joshua too."

Watch the full interview below:

Folayang and Pacio have certainly seen better days inside the circle after coming up short in their most recent outings. ‘The Passion’ surrendered his ONE flyweight world championship to Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks in December while Folayang has suffered defeats in seven of his eight bouts, including the last five in a row.

In response, the two fighters, alongside others including ONE Championship mainstay Kevin Belingon, left their long-term gym Team Lakay in an effort to evolve their skills for another run inside the circle.

Neither fighter has been booked for a return bout as of yet, but fans are champing at the bit to see the new and improved Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio as soon as possible.

