Jarred Brooks impressed by ‘technical’ and ‘fast’ Jeremy Miado

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks has his eyes on one particular match-up that will take place at ONE Fight Night 11.

Since winning the world title at ONE 164 last year by defeating Joshua Pacio to secure his fourth win in ONE Championship in just over a year, Brooks is yet to put his title on the line.

Awaiting a challenger to emerge from the pack, ONE Fight Night 11 is serving up a high-level strawweight match-up that could see Brooks’ next opponent step up to the plate.

On June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Filipino contender Jeremy Miado will welcome the undefeated Russian Mansur Malachiev to ONE Championship.

Riding a four-fight win streak, with all of them coming by way of finish, Miado is looking to make it five in a row by handing his opponent the first loss of his career.

On the other hand, Malachiev has nothing to lose by stepping inside the Circle for the first time with the opportunity to shake up the division by taking out a top contender.

Jeremy Miado knows what he must do in order to win this fight. But so far, no one who has faced Mansur has been able to stop the Russian from implementing his strong grappling game.

However, if he is able to stop the Russian from controlling where the fight takes place, Miado would seemingly have an advantage on the feet.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of the fight, Jarred Brooks spoke about how he expects the fight to play out should it stay as a striking contest:

“If it’s on the feet, Jeremy is very technical, and he throws very fast.”

‘The Monkey God’ Brooks will no doubt be watching closely to study both men as he plots out a successful plan for a potential future challenger.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime subscription can tune in to the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free.

