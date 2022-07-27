"It's going to be tough, yes, but I believe he can win the fight" - Cris Cyborg on why she feels Nate Diaz can beat Khamzat Chimaev

Cris Cyborg believes Nate Diaz can beat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279. Diaz and Chimaev will lock horns in a much-anticipated welterweight clash on September 10.

Although Diaz and Chimaev are two of the most popular fighters in the UFC, they are currently on different ends of the spectrum as far as their careers in the promotion are concerned.

Chimaev is a surging contender in the 170lbs division with five straight wins under his belt. A win against a star like Diaz could place him in title contention. Diaz, on the other hand, looks set to bid farewell to the UFC after the Chimaev fight.

Although Chimaev is the favorite to win the fight, Bellator women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg believes Nate Diaz could cause an upset. During a recent interaction with MMA journalist James Lynch, Cyborg explained why Diaz stands a chance of winning the fight:

"I think it's really tough but Nathan has good cardio, he's very good, a great boxer and I think [the difference maker in] this fight is going to be the BJJ, you know. He can fight with his back on the floor, I think he can meet the guy and he can do this. Good cardio, keep continuing, you know, I think it's going to be a great fight. It's going to be tough, yes, but I believe he can win the fight."

Watch the interview below:

Cris Cyborg weighs in on Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Cris Cyborg has also shared her thoughts on the upcoming lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Makhachev and Oliveira are scheduled to headline the upcoming UFC 280 at the Emirates Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 22.

Chamatkar Sandhu @SandhuMMA



Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)

Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)



(odds via #UFC280 Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag Here are the opening odds for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev:Charles Oliveira +215 (43/20)Islam Makhachev -255 (20/51)(odds via @betonline_ag) 🏆 #UFC280 https://t.co/ryqXrYo5ut

Cyborg has made it clear that she will be rooting for her fellow Brazilian to win the fight. Although she admits it will be a tough fight, Cyborg believes 'Do Bronx' can get the job done even though he will be fighting in enemy territory in Abu Dhabi, where fans will be present in large numbers, cheering on his opponent:

"Charles Oliveira, he is our champion, you know. He is doing a great job, a lot of experience, I'm gonna be with him. I think he's gonna go to his house, fight there now [and] I'm glad he's accepted the fight... I hope he's training hard, I think he's used this, what's happened to him [being stripped of the title] for getting focus and determination, for getting the victory..."

