Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg hasn't stopped campaigning for a cross-promotion rematch with Amanda Nunes.

The first time Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes threw down was at UFC 232 back in December 2018. The reigning UFC women's bantamweight and featherweight queen shocked the world by finishing then featherweight champ Cyborg in just 51 seconds of the first round to hand the Brazilian her first loss in over 13 years. Although the UFC wanted to book the rematch between Cyborg and Nunes, the former disagreed with the contract offered to her by the promotion and the fight fell through and Cyborg was later released by the UFC.

Cyborg joined Bellator thereafter and holds the Bellator women's 145lbs title, while Nunes is a two-division champion in the UFC.

The hype for a cross-promotional rematch between Cyborg and Nunes would reach fever-pitch but the unfortunate reality is that even though Bellator CEO Scott Coker is open to the idea of a co-promotion with the UFC, Dana White doesn't believe in the idea. However, Cyborg hasn't lost hope just yet. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cyborg revealed that she still wants to run it back with Nunes.

“She’s going to fight her next one against Megan Anderson, probably she gonna be training. I know everybody wants to see this fight. Let’s make this fight happen. I don’t have the opportunity for the rematch before. But in the future it’s something I’d like to do,” Cyborg said. “The best promoter is the best fights the fans would like to watch. Let’s wait and see what’s going to happen. We’re open for that. Scott Coker said we’re wide open for that. It’s just the other side that has to agree.”

Cyborg takes on Arlene Blencowe in the main event of Bellator 249 on Thursday. . As for Nunes, she is set to defend her title against Megan Anderson at UFC 256 in December. Who knows, if both Cyborg and Nunes end up winning their respective fights, Dana White may actually see the massive business that a co-promotion may attract and finally give in to the idea of the rematch.