Cris Cyborg reveals plans for boxing debut on September 25 in her hometown, venue could host up to 50,000 people

Cris Cyborg has finally offered some clarity on the rumblings of her being in a boxing bout on September 25. A boxing championship has been in Cyborg's crosshairs as of late, as evidenced by a recent social media posting.

Speaking to James Lynch during the latest episode of The Catch Up, Cyborg discussed recent Bellator MMA events, UFC London fallout, UFC 277, and more.

In discussing recent reports surrounding a fall foray into the sweet science, Cyborg said:

"My team has been talking to people, the promoters about doing an event in Brazil. September 25, I'm very excited because it's going to be my city. It's gonna be my first boxing fight. I believe it's going to be special. Nothing close yet but if it happen for sure, it's going to be very special for me. My hometown, the last time I was back to there was UFC 198."

Cris Cyborg continued:

"So we're going to be the same arena. They put 50,000 people there watching UFC 198... If it happens, gonna be great. Very blessed back to my first boxing fight in my city. People don't know, James, I didn't start in mixed martial arts first. I start boxing first."

While unsure on particular opponents for the debut, Cyborg is steadily preparing for some sweet science action next time out.

Cris Cyborg's combat sports resume

The former Strikeforce and Invicta FC featherweight world champion debuted in mixed martial arts in May 2005 and has taken some Muay Thai bouts throughout her career as well. She put together a 2-1 record in the 'art of eight limbs' with finishes of Jennifer Colomb and Edna Gloria, and only losing to highly decorated Jorina Baars by unanimous decision.

The aforementioned UFC 198 marked Cyborg's debut with the UFC. She garnered a first-round finish during that May 2016 clash with Leslie Smith. Cyborg would go on to capture and defend the UFC featherweight world championship on a pair of occasions before losing the gold to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

Cyborg is currently the Bellator MMA featherweight world champion and has defended that crown on four different occasions since capturing it from Julia Budd at Bellator 238. She has since beaten Sinead Kavanagh, Leslie Smith in a rematch, and Arlene Blencowe twice in bouts that have bookended her title defenses so far.

