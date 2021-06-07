Cris Cyborg invites Francis Ngannou to join Bellator after he complains about UFC pay

Francis Ngannou has been invited to join Bellator by former UFC women's featherweight fighter Cris Cyborg, who made the move herself back in 2019. Cyborg extended the invite in reply to a tweet from Francis Ngannou voicing concerns about fighter pay.

Inviting Ngannou to sign up with Showtime Sports, which airs Bellator events, Cris Cyborg wrote on Twitter:

"Fight out your contract and join us @SHOsports"

Francis Ngannou has also joined the league of fighters who have been complaining of unfair fighter pay in the biggest MMA promotion in the world. Ngannou expressed his concerns in the aftermath of the massive exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul that took place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Addressing the issue of unequal pay, the UFC heavyweight champion wrote on Twitter:

"It's crazy to think that Logan Paul (0-1) just made $20M on a boxing exhibition. WHAT ARE WE DOING WRONG?"

Why is Francis Ngannou complaining about the pay?

While Logan Paul is expected to pocket $20 million from the event, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather admitted that he had earned $30 million even before stepping into the ring. The former five-division world champion also said he hopes to reach $100 million once the pay-per-view revenue from the match comes in.

Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou earned $730,000 for his heavyweight title fight against former champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 260. Ngannou received $500,000 as show money, a $150,000 win bonus, a $50,000 for 'Performance of the Night' (POTN) bonus, and a $30,000 sponsorship bonus.

UFC fighters have consistently complained of unfair payouts despite seriously endangering themselves time and again for the sake of entertainment. While it has fetched millions in revenue for the promotion, most fighters only receive a small handout as payment.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones also had a recent fallout with the UFC regarding the issue. This also resulted in Jones losing his heavyweight title shot against Francis Ngannou, who is likely to face Derrick Lewis for his first title defense.

