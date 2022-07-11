Cris Cyborg largely blames the UFC for title loss to Amanda Nunes

Former UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg recently offered fans some insight into her loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes. She placed most of the blame for her loss on the UFC for the way the company treated her before the fight.

Cyborg and Nunes locked horns with each other way back in December 2018 in a UFC women's featherweight title fight at UFC 232 at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

The co-main event saw Amanda Nunes overcome the challenge presented to her by knocking out Cyborg in the first round itself.

In a recent post on Twitter, Cyborg explained the reason behind her loss at UFC 232. While responding to a post by top journalist Chamatkar Sandhu, asking about a rematch that she would like to see, Cyborg unsurprisingly called for another shot at Nunes.

She asserted that the UFC's decision to sideline her for almost a year forced her to prove a point to the promotion by taking an over-aggressive approach against Nunes and abandoning her gameplan, which ultimately cost her the fight.

"I think all the emotions of being sidelined by the ufc for 9 months, changing managers, even discover the venue had been moved from Vegas to LA made me fight too aggressive and abandon the game plan. The fight made me a better fighter and woman today though."

Check out Cris Cyborg's post on Twitter below:

Cris Cyborg reveals how she didn't let her UFC 232 setback affect her

In a recent interaction with TSN's Aaron Bronsteter at the TSN Collision Tech Conference in Toronto, Canada, Cris Cyborg offered fans some insight into her mindset in the aftermath of her UFC 232 loss against Amanda Nunes.

When asked about how she didn't let the loss affect her morale, Cyborg declared that she understood how the game functioned. She asserted that she was okay with suffering a setback as long as she tried her best and learned a lesson.

"This is the first thing I learned, how the sport works. Every time I step in the octagon and step to the fight, I know have the possibility to lose, I know. I work really hard and do my best and god be with me I'm gonna win the fight, if not, you know, I'm gonna learn a lesson."

Catch Cris Cyborg's full interaction with Aaron Bronsteter below:

Cyborg confirmed that she learned a tough lesson during her fight against Nunes. Furthermore, she admitted that the loss made her a better fighter, bolstering her resolve in the fights that followed.

