Cris Cyborg names potential opponents with whom she could set up "biggest fights" in Boxing and MMA

Cris Cyborg recently listed out some of her potential opponents in the future.

Cyborg is set to make her pro boxing debut against Simone Silva on September 25 in her hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. She is the current Bellator women's featherweight champ and has expressed interest in defending her title and fighting for Bellator in the future.

In a recent interview with NYFights, Cyborg asserted that she wants to give "great fights" to her fans now that she is nearing the end of her career. The Brazilian champion listed potential opponents in both boxing and MMA, saying:

“I want to make great fights for my fans. I don't know if I am going to fight Katie Taylor or Jessica McCaskill in boxing or if I am going to face Cat Zingano or Kayla Harrison in MMA, but I am wanting to make the biggest fights that the most fans want to watch, that will make the most money now that I am coming to the end of my career.”

Cris Cyborg wants Katie Taylor after debut

Although Cyborg is yet to try her hand at Sweet Science, the featherweight champ is already looking to fight some of the sport's finest.

Cyborg recently expressed her interest in fighting current women's boxing lightweight champ Katie Taylor soon after her debut in September. The fighter also equated the potential matchup with that of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, held back in 2017.

Cyborg discussed the potential fight in a recent interview with No Smoke Boxing. She stated that the matchup is quite fair because 'The Bray Bomber' has not fought enough professional fights. Thus both their experiences appear to be the same, according to Cyborg.

Giving her take in the interview, Cris Cyborg said:

“I have a little bit of a size advantage on her but she has 100s of amateur fights and over 20 professional fights worth of ring experience compared to me in Boxing and so I think it’s only fair. She does like what Floyd Mayweather was willing to do against Conor McGregor and give me a bit of size to make the matchup interesting for the fans."

Check out Cris Cyborg's interview with No Smoke Boxing below:

