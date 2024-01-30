Cris Cyborg seemingly slights PFL over failed marquee matchup - "Starting to understand why Kayla Harrison tried to leave"

Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison were expected to face each other following the PFL's acquisition of Bellator, with the two frequently trading blows on social media about a potential bout.

Harrison's decision to join the UFC makes a fight between the two unlikely. Cyborg, however, is still keen on fighting the Olympic gold medallist. The former UFC women's featherweight champion recently jibed at the PFL over the failed marquee matchup in a post on X, where she wrote:

''Starting to understand why @ KaylaH tried to leave the @PFLMMA both times she became a free agent.''

Cyborg believes Harrison desired the fight at one point and also claimed that what happens outside the ring is more influential when it comes to big fights, indicating Harisson's contract situation with the PFL. Replying to a fan's comment, the Brazilian wrote:

''Sometimes it’s the things that happen outside the ring that matter more. I believe she wanted the fight at one time.''

Speaking at the PFL vs. Bellator press conference, PFL CEO Peter Murray was asked about Harrison's departure, to which he replied:

"She's moving on to the UFC, she is going to be on a historic card, which I believe is a testament to the level and quality of talent in the PFL, so we wish her well.''

Check out Peter Murray's comments below:

Cris Cyborg offers to help Holly Holm prepare for UFC 300

After the PFL's recent acquisition of Bellator, many fans hoped that a bout between Cris Cyborg and Kayla Harrison would be put together. That matchup fell through after it was announced that Harrison had signed with the UFC and that she would make her promotional debut at UFC 300 against Holly Holm.

Cyborg took to X to react to the news. In a pair of tweets, she accused Harrison of ducking the fight and offered to help Holm prepare for the bout. In the first tweet, Cyborg made a hilarious reference to the classic film 'Forrest Gump'. She wrote:

"Kayla Gump"

She followed this up by offering her support to Holm, saying:

''Let me know @HollyHolm if you need any training partners for Kayla Gump. I would love to visit New Mexico and @JacksonWinkMMA"

