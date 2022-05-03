"It's a challenge" - Cris Cyborg talks about why she wants to transition to boxing for her next fight

Cris Cyborg has revealed why she wants to move into the world of boxing.

The former UFC champion has gone on record to say that she wants her next fight to take place inside the squared circle. During her recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, the Brazilian revealed her reasoning behind the desire.

The 36-year-old said that it is her dream to compete in a boxing match before calling an end to her career in combat sports.

"It's a challenge. In the beginning of my career, before MMA, I was doing boxing. And then, I did MMA. So, I did wrestling... Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu but I never had the [boxing] opportunity. And before I finish my career, for sure, it is one of my [dreams]. And I like [to] strike. All my fights finish by KO, you know... So, it's gonna be good."

Watch Cyborg's full interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Cris Cyborg has had an illustrious career as an MMA fighter. The 36-year-old has competed in 29 professional MMA fights and won 26 of them. her overall record is 26-2-1. During her stint in the UFC, Cyborg competed in seven fights and emerged victorious in six of them.

Eddie Hearn speaks about the possiblity of Katie Taylor vs. Cris Cyborg

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, along with Jake Paul, recently pulled off arguably the biggest fight in women's boxing history in Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA 🏻



Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano went to war. Incredible stuff. HUGE night for womens boxing Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano went to war. Incredible stuff. HUGE night for womens boxing 🙌🏻 https://t.co/72spi7C9Mm

After the success of the event, Hearn also appeared on The MMA Hour. Speaking on what could be next for Taylor, Hearn discussed the possibility of a crossover fight between 'The Bray Bomber' and an MMA fighter like Cris Cyborg.

"We keep talking about do you look at a crossover fight to an MMA fighter. Maybe in the past, Cyborg was there. I spoke to her, and she wants the Taylor fight. Some of Katie's management have talked to Holly Holm ... But how do you match the magnitude of Saturday? ... and I guess a Cyborg or Holly Holm can do that. But it's going to be difficult to avoid the demand and the draw of Taylor vs. Serrano 2 - and Katie is saying that, you never get Katie saying that, and so many people are.”

Watch Eddie Hearn's full appearance on The MMA Hour below:

In the past, Hearn has welcomed the idea of a fight between the former UFC champion and Taylor.

