Cris Cyborg urges Jon Jones to quit the UFC and sign with Bellator if he wants to be treated like a star

Cris Cyborg has publicly asked former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones to switch to European MMA promotion Bellator. Taking to Twitter, the former UFC women's featherweight champion sent a message to all fighters, including Jon Jones, about why they should choose Bellator ahead of any other organization.

According to Cris Cyborg, Bellator treats its fighters like stars and the promoters of the organization do not try to steal the spotlight from them. She went on to urge all fighters, including Jones, to join Bellator if they want to be treated right. This statement could also be seen as Cyborg taking a shot at UFC President Dana White.

Jon Jones is currently at loggerheads with the UFC regarding his payment. The fighter wants to get paid somewhere around $50 million for a potential fight against Francis Ngannou. However, with the UFC not willing to budge, Jones has threatened to quit the promotion.

Cyborg's latest tweet might be an attempt to bring 'Bones' to Bellator by taking advantage of his rocky relationship with the UFC right now.

Any fighter out there want to be a fighter and want to stay a star and don't want to have to worry about the promoters trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing...come to @bellatormma

Any fighter out there want to be a fighter and want to stay a star and don't want to have to worry about the promoters trying to be all in the videos, all on the records, dancing...come to @bellatormma

Cris Cyborg and UFC President Dana White do not like each other

Since her exit from the UFC in 2019, Cris Cyborg has lashed out at the promotion and its President on several occasions. Cyborg and White had a rocky relationship following the former champ's loss to Amanda Nunes. According to White, Cyborg shied away from accepting the rematch with Nunes because she's afraid of her Brazilian counterpart.

Refuting White's claims, Cris Cyborg said she isn't afraid of anyone and even branded White a liar. She further posted a controversial backstage video featuring herself and Dana White in the aftermath of her fight at UFC 240. In the video, Cyborg is seen asking White to stop lying.

However, Cris Cyborg later apologized to White for the video and admitted it was doctored to make it seem the way she wanted it to. She said though she disagrees with White on various issues, it was wrong on her part to share the doctored video.

“I want to let everyone know that the video was edited by my Production Team to make it appear as though Dana told me “and listen whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying …the truth. Dana did not say that to me, and the subtitles in the video were incorrect. As you can see from the unedited video, Dana actually said and listen, whenever you hear me saying stuff, I’m not saying negative things about you."