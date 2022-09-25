"I have to think about my future than just about my ego" - Cris Cyborg weighs in on potential UFC return 

Despite being the UFC's first female featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg's tenure was marred by fallouts with the organization, particularly over pay. Even after leaving the promotion in 2019, the fighter has been quite vocal about the fighter-pay issue.

Cyborg fights Sunday @criscyborg @MMAFighting @DamonMartin U Fight Cheap. More and more big names going to leave and be replaced with contender series contracts @MMAFighting @DamonMartin U Fight Cheap. More and more big names going to leave and be replaced with contender series contracts

Appearing in a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, the current Bellator women's featherweight champ was asked about whether there is even a slight possibility of her signing with the UFC once again. Cyborg hinted that her UFC days are possibly behind her. The fighter also accused the promotion of not favoring its fighters in terms of fighters' pay.

Elucidating her stance, the the 37-year old Brazilian fighter said:

"That chapter is closed, you know. That chapter is closed. Then, they [UFC] really don't want to pay the fighters. So, if they would start to pay the fighters... maybe you can sit down. But I believe I have to think about my future than just about my ego."

You can check out Cris Cyborg discuss her potential return to the UFC below:

Cyborg is hoping to take the boxing world by storm as she prepares to face Simone Silva in her first professional match on September 25 in Curitiba, Brazil.

Cris Cyborg's MMA record so far

Cris Cyborg is widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in the sport. She is the only MMA fighter to have held titles in four of the world's major promotions.

The Brazilian is a former featherweight champ in the UFC, Strikeforce, and Invicta FC. She is currently competing in Bellator, where she holds the women's featherweight title.

She holds an impressive professional record of 26 wins and 2 losses and is on a five-fight win streak in Bellator MMA. Cyborg's biggest career defeat came when she faced Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 and faced the first knockout loss of her career. She consequently lost her featherweight title to 'The Lioness'.

Her relationship with the UFC brass soured and the Brazilian joined Bellator MMA in 2020. She is undefeated in Bellator and has defeated the likes of Arlene Blencowe, Leslie Smith and Julia Budd.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far