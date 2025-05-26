"Cristiano McGregor" - Fans react as Conor McGregor teases Greenback Records' new album while showing off soccer win

Fans have a new moniker for Conor McGregor after his recent triumph on the soccer pitch while teasing fresh music. The former two-division UFC champion led Black Forge FC to the UCFL Premier Division crown by playing a full match in Dublin.

He posted highlights of the 4-3 victory over Mountview CFC alongside a hint at a new Greenback Records release. It's very well documented by now that McGregor grew up chasing soccer dreams before turning to mixed martial arts.

McGregor took to Instagram and wrote:

"BLACK FORGE F.C. UCFL PREMIER DIVISION CHAMPIONS... WHAT A TEAM, WHAT A BOOZER! @theblackforgeinn Track off Xzibit’s new album “KINGMAKER” for @greenbackrecords."

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post below:

Several fans reacted to McGregor's recent Instagram post, writing:

"Shadow boxing in the footy changing rooms ready to take someone's jaw off mid tackle hahaha."

"Cristiano McGregor."

"Warming up with shadow boxing before a football match to blast the persons on the field, now that's CONOR MCGREGOR."

"Shadow boxing before a football match is unreal."

"Bro is definitely not coming back."

"Sometimes you have to create your own happiness. Well done!"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Conor McGregor showing off his soccer win. [Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on Instagram]

Nate Diaz claims he was offered Road House movie role before Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz claims he was originally offered the role of Knox in the 2024 Road House remake before Conor McGregor stepped in. According to Diaz, he turned it down after learning Jake Gyllenhaal would play the lead.

McGregor eventually took the part, co-starring with Gyllenhaal in the Prime Video release. Speaking on a recent episode of The HJR Podcast, he said:

"I was supposed to do Conor McGregor's part in Road House. That was my part but I was like, 'I'm not fighting,' I'm not going to go in there and lose in a fight. I [have] seen the original Road House, I'm like so I'm the main bad guy, I'm supposed to fight? Okay, who's Patrick Swayze then? And they said it was Jake Gyllenhaal. I'm like I ain't going to no movie and losing to no Brokeback Mountain. I'm good... I'm like, 'I ain't losing nobody in no fight.'"

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (13:00):

