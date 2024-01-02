“Crowd goes mild” - Manny Pacquiao’s rematch announcement against Floyd Mayweather fails to excite crowd, fans react

Manny Pacquiao teased a sequel clash against Floyd Mayweather in an announcement that did not exactly light the world on fire.

The former eight-division boxing champion appeared at Rizin's New Year's Eve extravaganza to announce the rematch with 'Money' after their initial blockbuster affair in 2015. Nothing was made official as far as a date or event, but the targeted fight expectation did not seem to have the ripple effect through the combat sports space that perhaps was theorized.

Several Instagram users were having their say on the @notjustboxing page and the comments painted a picture regarding the intimated rematch.

@i_am_dawson92 said:

"Crowd goes mild."

@coachfiss stated:

"Does anyone want to see the rematch? No. Will we all be watching when it happens? Absolutely."

@ryanhodges10 quipped,

"I hope it’s a real rematch and not a fake ass match again I’m getting quite sick of the fake boxing fake MMA just so y’all can get some cash. I’ve never done that I don’t understand. I’d rather go broke, then be a joke."

@chris_volkov_ said:

"Just no. He ridicules himself against that clown 🤡 Mayweather"

@mitchellitoh stated::

"They need money coaches. I wouldn’t give them a nickel to see them fight. It would be more worth watching to see them do a “Rap Battle”.

@senturymusic quipped:

"All about the Benjamins 💰💰💪🏻💪🏻. TMT...."

Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather's initial fight

Despite the tepid response for a second contest, the first MayPac bout was one of the biggest combat sports events of all time.

The May 2nd, 2015 prizefight boasted the tagline 'Fight of the Century' and became the highest-grossing pay-per-view in the history of the sweet science.

Floyd Mayweather improved to 48-0 as a pro after notching a points win inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The now 46-year-old showcased a characteristically defensively sound style and thoughtfully boxed en route to his unanimous decision win.

The Michigan native left with the WBO, WBA, and WBC world titles following this massive welterweight war.

Manny Pacquiao suffered the sixth loss of his stellar professional boxing career that night and had a three-fight winning streak snapped in the process.

The now 45-year-old dropped his WBO strap to Mayweather on this monumental night.

The Philippines native reportedly had a shoulder injury during the contest. So the long-awaited collision ended up being not the most electric in terms of in-ring action. However, the post-fight remarks left lingering question marks on how Manny Pacquiao may have done if both combatants were in better health.