Conor McGregor's rise to success has come with a host of incredible opportunities, but it has also put a rather unwanted target on the Irishman's back.

'The Notorious' was recently called out by Dublin gangster Ian 'Mad Dog' Maloney, a known associate of the Kinahan crime family. Maloney took to TikTok to read a poem that he had written about the former two-division UFC champion, claiming that Conor McGregor is a fake gangster.

Ian Maloney said this:

"Conor McGregor couldn't beat Mayweather, The fight was staged to go 10 rounds for the excitement for the crowds. I have to say I was a fanboy before, but with the bad press you lost my respect. You’re far from that gorilla on your chest. I remember ya before all the money and fame, stop with this fake gangster s**t, it's lame. Slagging PJ about mental health and calling the Irish legend Paul McGrath out. But you tap out like a little bitch, why did you punch that granddad for not drinking that Proper 12 whisky sh*t."

However, at the end of the poem Maloney hints that he may be joking, as he said this:

"You know I’m messing with ya, McGregor. You know I love ya"

Watch the video below:

Ian Maloney, once part of a crew that stole over €1 million worth of jewellery in Dublin, has turned his life around and now writes poetry. He has published a book called Wrong Doings, and all the proceeds will be donated to Children's Health Ireland hospital.

Dustin Poirier weighs in on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor will make his return to the hallowed octagon against Michael Chandler later this year. The pair were the respective coaches of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, set to air on May 30, and they will do battle before the close of 2023.

McGregor last competed in the UFC against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in June 2021, where 'The Notorious' broke his leg in brutal fashion. The Irishman has been recovering ever since, and has recently been cleared to fight.

Poirier recently appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and shared his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. He said this:

"I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and rhythm, you know with the injury he had and this long of a lay-off, and we're not getting any younger. But if he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler."

Watch the interview below from 23:50:

