Watch: Conor McGregor explodes on Michael Chandler in new trailer for The Ultimate Fighter

UFC just released a the trailer for the 31st season of their cult show 'The Ultimate Fighter' featuring Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. The two athletes will perform the coaching duties for the job.

The one-minute footage provided an exciting glimpse of the upcoming season but one moment that popped out for many MMA fans came towards the end of the trailer. In the closing seconds, McGregor and Chandler get into a heated argument which leads to 'The Notorious' pushing Chandler away.

You can see the trailer of the upcoming season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' below:

After the culmination of the show, McGregor and Chandler are expected to share the UFC octagon in 2023.

McGregor has been out of action since July 2021 when he went up against Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264.

The night did not go well for 'Mystic Mac' as he suffered a gruesome leg injury in the closing seconds of the first round. This led to 'The Diamond' being declared the winner by TKO via doctor stoppage.

Since then McGregor has been working to recover from the leg injury and in the process, put on significant muscle.

During his break from fighting, McGregor also ventured into the world of acting and played a role in the upcoming remake of the 1980s classic 'Road House'. The film will have Jake Gyllenhall in the lead role.

No official date has been announced for Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Various factors regarding the showdown between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have raised concerns among MMA fans. Firstly, no official date has been announced for the fight. In addition, the weight class at which the contest will take place is also unknown.

Apart from that, McGregor has still not re-entered the USADA anti-doping pool in order to be eligible for the fight.

But UFC commentaor Jon Anik believes that the much-awaited scrap will become a reality in 2023. In an interview with 'The Schmo', Anik said:

"I do think you're going to see Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor in the octagon at some point in 2023. I share Chael Sonnen's disappointment that we do not have an actual fight announcement, we don't necessarily even have a weight class.

"But I have said this repeatedly, the competitive edge that McGregor is trying to scratch, can only be scratched in one venue in the world... and that's the octagon... I don't know exactly what his timeline is, but I'm cautiously optimistic that come Halloween, we will have seen Conor McGregor."

Catch Jon Anik's comments below (5:45):

