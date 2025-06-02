"CTE is hitting hard on this one" - MMA X weighs in as Michael Chandler explains his renewed callout of Conor McGregor  

After losing to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, Michael Chandler has decided to take responsibility for his performance inside the octagon and navigate his future path based on that. In that context, he's calling again for a long-lost bout with Conor McGregor.

Ad

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler mentioned January 24, 2026, as a potential date. It falls on a Saturday and also happens to be his wedding anniversary. He said it felt like the perfect time to finally make it happen.

Chandler spoke openly about how the idea came to him while sitting with a friend. He checked the calendar, saw the date, and decided to throw it out into the world. He believes the UFC could be starting a new broadcast deal around then.

Ad

Trending

Whether it is ESPN, Amazon, or Netflix, he thinks a McGregor fight would be the right way to kick it off. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I get asked about it almost every single interview, and rightfully so. The Conor-Chandler thing just stays alive. A couple weeks ago, he said, ‘Iron Michael Chandler. Unfinished business! It’s not just the fact that we had the contract and were supposed to fight in June. We did The Ultimate Fighter. We have to finish The Ultimate Fighter... I’m not losing sleep at night trying to get the Conor fight. If me and Conor are supposed to fight and he’s supposed to come back, it’s going to happen. I don’t need to force it... If I’m a betting man, I’m not sure if he comes back. Do I want to fight him? Do I want to finish The Ultimate Fighter 31? Absolutely.”

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several fans took to X to react to Chandler's comments, writing:

"CTE is hitting hard on this one...Damn!!"

"He was grasping for dear life at this point. Buddy is well past his prime, and his fight IQ is dogsh*t. Conor isn’t stepping into the octagon to fight anybody ever again. Buddy [is] on yachts [and] sh*t."

Ad

"It's not happening, bro."

"Conor ruined this man’s career without fighting him. You already lost little bro."

"Michael Chandler just needs to stop speaking."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Michael Chandler talking about a potential fight against Conor McGregor. [Screenshots courtesy: @MMAJunkie on X]

Michael Chandler previews the upcoming Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira clash

Michael Chandler has shared the octagon with Charles Oliveira twice and came away with two losses. But that history gives him perspective on what Ilia Topuria is walking into.

Ad

The undefeated Georgian may have speed, power, and precision, but Chandler knows Oliveira is dangerous everywhere and hard to finish. Previewing the fight in the aforementioned interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler said:

“It's tough. You don't bet against freaking Charles Oliveira because he's so dang good everywhere, and he's a really hard guy to beat. With that being said, Ilia Topuria's got some crazy power in his hands, and crazy accurate strikes. It's going to be very interesting to see how that fight goes. You've got to think that the striking department leans towards Ilia, but Charles is tough everywhere. Obviously fighting him twice, I know."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (8:30):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.