Curtis Blaydes confesses he was "p*ssing out of butt" and struggling with nausea before last-minute pullout from UFC 313

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes recently opened up about his struggles ahead of his UFC 313 fight against Rizvan Kuniev, which was postponed. 'Razor' claims that he suffered extreme diarrhea and nausea days before the scheduled bout.

After suffering a first-round defeat to interim champion Tom Aspinall, Blaydes was looking to return to winning ways against promotional debutant Kuniev at UFC 313. However, he fell victim to norovirus, a virus that causes intense diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach cramps.

In an interview with Home of Fight, Blaydes said:

"In my own experience, about twelve hours of p*ssin' out of your butt. It's rough. It's very dehydrating. It's not just the diarrhea, it's also nausea, you're throwing up, you can't hold down even a drop of water. It wasn't a good experience."

He continued:

"That's why I had to call off the fight. I'm not gonna risk my legacy and everything I built up because I got a virus, the morning of the fight. It was an easy decision for me."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' comments below:

Blaydes vs. Kuniev has reportedly been rescheduled for UFC Azerbaijan in June.

Curtis Blaydes comments on the state of the heavyweight division

Curtis Blaydes currently holds the No.5 spot in the heavyweight rankings and has faced many of the top contenders in the division. His only losses in the promotion have come against the most powerful heavyweights: Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis, Serghei Pavlovich, and Tom Aspinall. Moreover, he's picked up 13 wins in the octagon and has spent nearly a decade in the organization.

Comparing the top tier of the division from when he joined the UFC to where it is now, Blaydes said in the same interview with Home of Fight:

"I look at some of the guys that are ranked right now, I don't feel a lot of them are threats. I remember when I first got into the UFC in 2016, you still had Andrei Arlovski, Junior [dos Santos], [Mark] Hunt, [Cain] Velasquez, [Francis] Ngannou."

He continued:

"It happens, it comes in waves. Maybe in another five years, we'll get eight to nine great heavyweights. But, I'm not overtly worried about that. As the sport grows, you'll get a lot more bigger guys."

Check out Curtis Blaydes' comments below:

