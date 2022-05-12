"I really hope he gets the fight" - Curtis Blaydes endorses rumored Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury bout

UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes recently offered fans some personal insight on a potential crossover heavyweight showdown between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury inside the squared circle. He admitted he was excited for Ngannou to explore options outside of MMA.

'The Predator' has been vying for an opportunity to compete against Fury for quite some time. He also pushed for their clash to take place in Africa in 2023, bestowing the title of 'Rumble in the Jungle 2', a nod to a heavyweight scrap between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman way back in October 1974.

While in conversation with James Lynch, 'Razor' favored Ngannou to achieve great success and personal satisfaction by crossing over to boxing.

He also admitted that Ngannou had done enough for combat sports as a whole to reap the benefits by receiving a hefty payday for locking horns with 'The Gypsy King' in his backyard. He said:

"I thought it was dope. I really hope he gets the fight, man. He deserves the bag and I know if he goes into boxing, he'll get the money and you know just happiness. Hey guys, you know, like expand outside of MMA and other avenues of income."

Curtis Blaydes believes top UFC lightweights have surpassed Tony Ferguson

In the same interview with James Lynch, Curtis Blaydes offered his take on Tony Ferguson's recent loss at the hands of Michael Chandler at UFC 274. Lauding 'Iron' for his performance, Blaydes asserted that Ferguson is past his prime.

Curtis Blaydes argued that 'El Cucuy' had lost the shine that he used to have after his loss against Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, where he was finished in the fifth round.

"[Tony Ferguson's] been in a lot of scraps, a lot of tough, tough fights and I don't think, physically, he is who he was like two years ago ever since the [Justin Gaethje] fight. I don't think he's been the same. He took a lot of unnecessary damage in that one. And I hate to like tell other people they should retire but I don't think he's ever gonna sniff them out again in that division."

Michael Chandler recorded an absolute highlight reel KO by landing a front kick flush on Ferguson's chin to put him to sleep. The fight took place on the main card of UFC 274 at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona, on May 7.

