Francis Ngannou's boxing debut has been teased since the former UFC heavyweight champion exited the promotion. Heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes, who has faced 'The Predator' twice in the octagon, recently shared that he believes his former opponent has a better shot at winning his boxing debut than former UFC double champ Conor McGregor.

Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting ahead of his UFC Fight Night 222 main event bout against Sergei Pavlovich this weekend, the No.4-ranked heavyweight stated:

"The only reason he has a chance to beat those guys is because it's heavyweight. If he was 155 [pounds] like [Conor] McGregor [no chance]. I never thought [Conor] was actually going to beat Floyd. Not for one second because it's not heavyweight. He doesn't have that one punch knockout power, especially with those big gloves on."

Curtis Blaydes added:

"I've sparred with big gloves and I've sparred with little gloves. They're different sports. The things you can get away with doing with big gloves and the things you can get away with, with small gloves, it's a different sport. Without small gloves, McGregor had no chance against a guy like Floyd. Ngannou is a heavyweight. He hits you one time, even with those gloves on, you can go to sleep. He's got a shot."

Conor McGregor faced International Boxing Hall of Famer Floyd Mayweather in a crossover bout back in 2017. 'Money' was able to dominate the bout before defeating 'The Notorious' via a tenth-round TKO.

It is currently unclear who Francis Ngannou will face. However, he has reportedly been in talks to take on several top heavyweight boxers.

Francis Ngannou's boxing debut: Demetrious Johnson backs 'The Predator' leaving the UFC

Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC has been criticized, as a boxing match has failed to materialize. Long-time UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson, who currently holds the flyweight title at ONE Championship, recently shared that he supports the former heavyweight champion's decision, stating:

"There's money outside the UFC. I think with Francis Ngannou, he's at that spot where he gets to dictate where he wants to go. He doesn't want to be locked down under contract. Could you imagine if he fought Tyson Fury and made like $40 million? He's not going to make that in the UFC in one fight. That's the type of money that you're going to be able to make in boxing. I think that's worth the risk to take."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's full comments below:

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting #TheMMAHour



“There’s money outside the UFC, ladies and gentlemen."



youtube.com/watch?v=uMIjoA… Demetrious Johnson calls Francis Ngannou's UFC departure "worth the risk to take"“There’s money outside the UFC, ladies and gentlemen." Demetrious Johnson calls Francis Ngannou's UFC departure "worth the risk to take" 💰 #TheMMAHour “There’s money outside the UFC, ladies and gentlemen."▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=uMIjoA… https://t.co/CSW5k8cG9q

While Ngannou does not have an opponent for his boxing debut, facing any of the top heavyweight boxers would likely allow him to secure a massive payday. 'The Predator' became the first reigning champion to leave the UFC since B.J. Penn in 2004.

Poll : 0 votes