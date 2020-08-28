Curtis Blaydes is ready to lock horns with Derrick Lewis

Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis are pumped to face one another with one goal in mind. Get a title shot with a win over their opponent.

The battle will now take place on the week of Thanksgiving, November 28th at the Apex in Las Vegas.

While speaking with TheScore; Curtis Blaydes continued to jab the 35-year-old Houston native, Derrick Lewis by saying:

"He's a great matchup. He's ranked right below me, and he's very beatable".

Curtis Blaydes also said he's been calling out Derrick Lewis for two years.

Lewis, who's very heavy-handed with 19 of his 24 wins coming via KO, said he was going to take the better wrestler down and finish him on the mat.

The response from Curtis Blaydes came almost immediately as he accepted the challenge from The Black Beast.

They both come into the fight on winning streaks. Blaydes is riding high with four back to back wins. Derrick Lewis, on the other hand, recently won via TKO against Alexei Oleinik.

With champion, Stipe Miocic, cooling on the thought of fighting the red hot Francis Ngannou right now, and the possibility of Jon Jones jumping the line, a win is doubly important for these two warriors.

Should Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes both be victorious, the UFC might go another direction since the former has knocked out the latter twice. Derrick Lewis has a win over Ngannou, although it being a dud of a unanimous decision. Lewis has sworn a rematch with Ngannou would have a lot more action than the first fight did.

After the win against Aleksei, Derrick Lewis said he wanted to take time away from the cage to get into better shape and work on his cardio. Getting back into the octagon three months after the win isn't exactly time away. But it does show how serious the jovial happy go lucky fighter is becoming.