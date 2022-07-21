"I play hours and hours" - UFC London headliner Curtis Blaydes reveals the one video game he never misses out on year after year

Curtis Blaydes recently revealed the video game that he has been playing for years.

Blaydes' love for video games is a well-known fact among his fans. Back in the day, 'Razor' used the original Mortal Kombat theme tune as his walkout song. It is a cult classic for fans of the video game series and the 1995 film.

At the media day ahead of the upcoming UFC London event, Curtis Blaydes told Sportskeeda MMA and other reporters that his interest in video games has waned with time. He did, however, reveal that he remains an ardent fan of the popular American football video game, Madden NFL.

Speaking about his love for the game, the 31-year-old American said:

"The older I get, the less games I play. It's slowly come down to just one game and that's uh... Madden [NFL]. I just play hours and hours of Madden."

Blaydes continued:

"I buy the new Madden every year. It is like a thing. I am looking forward to buying a new one now at the end of September. I have already ordered it, so I get it early. I will get it in like three...no like a month, a month from today I should have it."

You can check out Blaydes' full appearance at media day below:

Blaydes' last outing was against Chris Daukaus at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Daukaus. 'Razor' secured a stunning victory, knocking Daukaus out in Columbus.

Blaydes is next scheduled to take on Tom Aspinall in a high-profile heavyweight matchup at UFC London. The fight is scheduled for July 23, 2022, at The O2 arena in London.

Tom Aspinall admits Curtis Blaydes is a tough fight

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, Aspinall admitted that his upcoming bout with Curtis Blaydes might be one of the toughest fights of his career. However, the English stated that the difficulty level of the fight increased his eagerness to fight against 'Razor' even more.

Sharing his opinion on his upcoming fight at UFC London, Tom Aspinall said:

“I’m not really interested in looking past Curtis at all. It would be stupid to look past someone that good. Definitely on paper it’s the toughest test of my career. He’s the guy who everyone’s avoiding in the division, I’m completely aware of that but if everyone’s avoiding him that makes me want to fight him more.”

You can check out Aspinall prepping for his upcoming fight against Curtis Blaydes below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far