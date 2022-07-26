Create
"Now I like him" - Curtis Blaydes details post-fight meet with Tom Aspinall, expects to face him again in the UFC

Curtis Blaydes (L) and Tom Aspinall (R) [Image Courtesy:@tomaspinallofficial on Instagram]
Dylan Bowker
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 26, 2022 08:18 AM IST

Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall shared a beer together after their brief fight on July 23.

Appearing on a recent episode of The MMA Hour and speaking with Ariel Helwani, Blaydes discussed the various facets of the fifteen-second UFC London main event bout versus Aspinall.

Aspinall showed a lot of character by staying composed enough after the devastating injury to have a laugh at the end of the ordeal.

https://t.co/9XlJaBJ6ll

When asked how their post-fight meet-up for beers came about, Blaydes said:

"Random. I was in my room. Obviously, we're in the same hotel. I guess he (Tom Aspinall) was in the lobby. The bar is in the lobby area... My dad is a talker — he'll make friends with anybody. He'll be your best friend... I guess he got to talking, and then my dad calls up to my room. He was like let's go up to Aspinall's room, he wants to have a drink with you."
"I'm like, 'Ok, I'm down.' Then we go up there, and they were really nice. The whole [Aspinall family], his whole squad. His dad, his uncle, everyone. Everyone was super nice, super cool. I was just like, 'Ah, I wish I hadn't have gone up there, because now I like him'... You don't want to fight someone you like. I know we're gonna scrap again."

Watch the interview/ video below:

youtube-cover

Curtis Blaydes' present situation

Curtis Blaydes is now on a three-fight winning streak after his victory against Aspinall. 'Razor' also bested Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Chris Daukaus during that stretch.

The Chicago-born fighter is the No.4-ranked heavyweight contender in the UFC as of this writing. Twelve of his seventeen mixed martial arts wins have come by way of KO and TKO.

youtube-cover
Blaydes has fought reigning UFC heavyweight world champion Francis Ngannou twice, going 0-2 in the series. His first fight against 'The Predator' took place in his UFC debut, while the rematch occurred over two-and-a-half years later during the main event of UFC Fight Night 141.

Despite these losses, 'Razor' has been a stalwart of the heavyweight top ten for the bulk of his six plus year tenure with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

