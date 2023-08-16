"Cute couple" - Paulo Costa, Megan Olivi and others send in heartfelt wishes as The Schmo and Helen Yee get engaged

The Schmo recently got engaged to his long-time partner and fellow MMA journalist Helen Yee, and the MMA world reacted to it.

Dave Schmulenson, better known by his screen name, The Schmo, is one of the most famous MMA journalists and has a very unique and unorthodox way of interviewing athletes. He asks some out-of-the-box questions and is always very extravagant in everything he does.

He recently got engaged to Helen Yee and here's what fans and MMA fighters had to say:

Paul Costa responded:

"Cute couple god bless you guys."

Brandon Moreno replied:

"Congrats guys"

Kevin Holland congratulated The Schmo:

"Congratulations brother"

UFC referee Herb Dean said:

"Hooray!! I am so happy for you two! Congratulations!"

Aljamain Sterling sent his congrats:

Megan Olivi also sent in her regards:

One user predicted that the Sean Strickland comment on the post would be 'wild':

Take a look at more reactions:

Aljamain Sterling tells The Schmo that he will not fight in the bantamweight division again

Aljamain Sterling is set to fight Sean O'Malley on August 19 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The UFC 292 main event will see Sterling put his bantamweight title on the line against one of the most gifted strikers in the division.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, 'Funk Master' revealed that it will be his last fight in the division:

"After I'm done with this one, you guys won't have to see me no more at one thirty-five and I'll let Merab [Dvalishvili] reign terror over the rest of the bantamweight division."

Take a look at a clip from the interview:

The Schmo interviewed the bantamweight champion just days before his fourth title defense. Sterling is very confident he will be able to overcome Sean O'Malley with his superior grappling and wrestling.

'Funk Master' has been one of the most dominant champions in the division and beat one of the best wrestlers ever in his last fight against Henry Cejudo.