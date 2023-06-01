Cyborg trusts Joshua Pacio is in ‘good company’ to continue evolution in MMA

Female mixed martial arts legend Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino believes the sky’s the limit for former ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio.

Pacio is considered the Philippines’ most dominant ONE world champion, having held the strawweight belt in two separate reigns, the most recent one ending just last December.

Despite losing and surrendering his world title strap to now reigning strawweight king Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks, Pacio remains one of the best strawweights in ONE Championship. In fact, he’s been able to retain his no.1 ranking in the division, and is just one solid victory away from earning a rematch with Brooks for the title.

Pacio is currently based in the United States, along with former multiple-time ONE lightweight world champion, Filipino legend Eduard ‘Landslide’ Folayang. The two came to America earlier this year to train at new gyms since infamously leaving their longtime stable of Team Lakay a few months ago.

According to ‘Cris Cyborg’, Pacio will only get better, so long as he continues training hard with Folayang.

The 37-year-old Brazilian female MMA pioneer recently appeared on The MMA Superfan. ‘Cris Cyborg’ said:

“He’s in good company to be with Eduard, you know, Eduard has so much experience. And both of them together, for sure, he’s only going to grow more and more.”

Folayang and Pacio have also spent time with Justino at her California gym, honing their skills with the legendary fighter. ‘Cris Cyborg’ says the learning was mutual, as she was also able to pick up new techniques whilst training with the wushu specialists.

Poll : 0 votes