Cynthia Calvillo and Lauren Murphy added to UFC 254

It seems that the top-heavy UFC 254 card now has a possible title eliminator fight for the women's flyweight division. Former strawweight Cynthia Calvillo made a successful move up a division by defeating Jessica Eye by unanimous decision in June. In doing so she rocketed up the rankings to number 2, sitting behind champion Valentina Shevchenko and Kaitlyn Chookagian.

At one point, she made it clear that she would wear the 115 strap. While her path has changed, the goal remains the same. And if Cynthia Calvillo can hand Lauren Murphy her 5th career loss, she's that much closer to obtaining it. The 33-year-old former member of Team Alpha Male sat out for a while on a USADA suspension. Upon returning, she moved to American Kickboxing Academy to work with the likes of Daniel Cormier, and others.

"Lucky" Lauren though still has some things to achieve in her career. The 37-year-old is not as spry as she once was but now that she's hungry to finally wear gold, Calvillo is very aggressive.

The fight between Cynthia Calvillo and Lauren Murphy could have main evented a smaller card, but as of now, sits third in the line-up behind Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje, and Jared Cannonier and Robert Whittaker. Although the card is set for October 24th, it still doesn't have a venue due in part to the ever-changing Coronavirus situation around the world.

While Cynthia Calvillo and Lauren Murphy have verbally agreed to face one another, contracts have yet to be signed. But that is just a small hurdle for these two women to jump, as there's no politics or ego between them.

Shevchenko is expected to defend the strap against Jennifer Maia. Presuming "Bullet" picks up her 6th win in a row late winter or early spring, the two winners can do battle.