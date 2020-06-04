Cynthia Calvillo responds to critics who complained about her UFC on June 13 main event spot

Cynthia Calvillo

The next time Cynthia Calvillo takes it to the Octagon, it will be in the main event of UFC Fight Night against Jessica Eye, on June 13 inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While many fans have been complaining about the main event bout between Calvillo and Eye, there is certainly no doubt about the fact that the two talented flyweights will put an exciting bout that might just shape out the UFC Women's Flyweight Division.

Calvillo has now responded to the naysayers in the perfect manner possible, as she sent a message to everyone who disagreed with the UFC putting together a card, featuring a main event between Calvillo and Eye.

Cynthia Calvillo responds to the UFC on June 13 main event critics

While speaking to MMA Fighting, Cynthia Calvillo responded to the people who have been criticizing her, her upcoming opponent Jessica Eye, and the UFC for putting together the main event between the two flyweight fighters for the upcoming UFC on June 13 card.

Calvillo claimed that she definitely couldn't turn down an offer to compete in the main event of a UFC card and responded to critics by dropping a couple of "f-bombs" on them, in her own way.

“When it happened, I was like, ‘I’m gonna take it. I know a lot of people don’t agree with it but, honestly, F y’all to tell you the truth. What was I supposed to say, ‘No guys. I don’t agree with this main event. I don’t know why you guys did this, we’re not gonna do it?’ No, of course we’re gonna take it. As fighters and where we’re at, whoever would be in my position would absolutely, 100 percent take that fight. And if you guys want to shit on it, then go ahead. I guarantee you motherfuckers would do it.” Calvillo told MMA Fighting.

Cynthia Calvillo will enter the Octagon on June 13th on the back of a majority draw against Marina Rodriguez from UFC on ESPN 7. As for 'Evil' Eye, she will return to the Octagon in the wake of a win over Vivian Araujo.

