"Conor McGregor doesn't do anything half-a**ed" - Dana White believes the Irishman has the best barbecue among UFC fighters

Dana White and Conor McGregor appeared to hit it off the moment they met one another and have always held each other in high regard.

The pair have always been quick to compliment each other, with White consistently putting McGregor on his 'MMA Mount Rushmore' and 'Notorious' crediting the UFC president with being the reason MMA is so popular today.

Most recently, White appeared on Pit Stops with Cooper Manning, where the UFC president showcased his impressive backyard set-up. White and the host discussed all things barbecue, when Manning asked the UFC boss who he thought has the best barbecue in the UFC. Dana White replied:

"You would have to imagine Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor doesn't do anything half-a**ed. Everything is over the top."

Watch the video below from 1:50:

McGregor opened his own pub and restaurant called The Black Forge Inn, located in his hometown of Dublin. Dana White has not yet made an appearance at the restaurant but based on his opinion of McGregor's barbecuing ability, his expectations would be high.

Dana White buys UFC fighter a house to prevent him from going homeless

Dana White is often accused of being callous towards the fighters who work for him and not taking proper care of them financially. You could describe the UFC president as a 'straight shooter'. He says it like he sees it, which could at times work against him.

Every so often, a story emerges that contradicts the picture of White as a cut-throat businessman with no empathy for his fighters. One such story is of him recently buying Joe Pyfer, a Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) fighter, a house after White was made aware that Pyfer would soon be without a home.

The UFC president was speaking to the media following the most recent episode of DWCS and was asked to comment on the Joe Pyfer situation. He said this:

"I do a lot of things for a lot of people that I don't necessarily talk about. When I left the press conference that night, he told me that he was about to be homeless so, that ain't gonna happen."

Watch the video below:

While the UFC president doesn't appear to be budging on the issue of fighter pay any time soon, he may be viewed in a different light if stories like this continue to emerge.

