"Dada!!!" - Brendan Allen shares adorable moment with daughter after choking out Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82

UFC middleweight Brendan Allen and his daughter shared a wholesome moment after 'All In's impressive victory at UFC Vegas 82.

Allen was carrying his daughter during the post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder and playfully asked her who had won the fight.

The daughter, who had also accompanied him during the media day for the event, replied by saying:

"Dada!"

Felder then asked Allen how having his daughter by his side during fight week had helped him. The fighter replied:

"I try not to let it get to my head too much. But of course, I wanted to come in here, I wanted to win with my baby. She's been around this her whole life. She was two weeks old, was already able to walk, able to go to training camp. So, I am so happy, I'm so blessed. I love this kid, I love her sister. I cant' wait for her sister to grow old enough. And we did it, yeah!" said Brendan Allen.

You can check out the adorable moment below:

Brendan Allen faced off against Paul Craig in a five-round middleweight clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 82. 'All in' got the better of Craig for the majority of the fight and finished him with a rear-naked choke in the opening seconds of the third round.

With the victory, the 27-year-old extended his winning streak to 6-0. In his post-fight octagon interview, Allen demanded a fight for the number one contender spot and named Robert Whittaker, Jared Cannonier and Khamzat Chimaev as possible opponents.

"First, I need a number one contender shot. I think I deserve it, I've earned it. I've beat everybody they put in front of me, I've finished them. Whoever the UFC says it is, I don't care who, Whittaker, Cannonier, [Khamzat], whoever, I don't care."

Check out the full Brendan Allen interview below: