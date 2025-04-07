"Daddy didn’t leave him a dime" - Fans react as Dillon Danis lobbies for a Jake Paul fight after KSI teases retirement

Dillon Danis has reignited his long-standing feud with Jake Paul just as KSI hinted at stepping away from boxing. Following KSI’s recent revelation that he may never fight again due to a string of “unlucky” setbacks, Danis wasted no time shifting his focus to a new target—Paul.

Danis and KSI were set to headline MF & DAZN X Series 21 in Manchester on Mar 29, but the bout was canceled after KSI withdrew due to illness. With no replacement opponent and no fight, Danis appears determined to stay in the spotlight.

Taking to social media, Danis reposted a clip from 2020 where Jake Paul infamously ambushed him with water balloons during a street interview in Los Angeles. In the video, Paul called Danis “Conor McGregor’s b***h” and mocked him before driving off. Danis captioned the clip:

"This started with us, now it ends with us."

His public pitch for a fight drew mixed reactions from fans. One viewer mocked Danis, saying:

“Dudes desperate for a pay day. Daddy didn’t leave him a dime when he kicked the bucket. Conor doesn’t want to be with him anymore. He’s getting r**ed by Logan with lawsuits. And KSI teased him with a potential pay day and then said “LOL JK bro, have fun being broke”

Others were more blunt:

“He’s not going to fight you, idiot. Stop trying.”

Another commented:

“Unless it’s MMA, it’s unwatchable.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Dillon Danis' recent post aimed at Jake Paul. [Screenshout courtesy: X]

Dillon Danis wants to retire Tony Ferguson at GFL showdown in Los Angeles

Dillon Danis is preparing for what he believes will be the final chapter in Tony Ferguson’s MMA career. The brash grappler will headline the May 25 GFL event at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, representing Team New York against Ferguson, who leads Team Los Angeles.

Ferguson, once one of the UFC’s most feared lightweights, has fallen on hard times with a record-breaking eight consecutive losses, most recently a submission defeat to Michael Chiesa in Aug.. Danis, currently 2-0 in MMA, intends to make it nine in a row.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said:

“I’m going to retire Tony Ferguson and bury ‘El Cucuy’ in the same grave as his win streak."

Danis hasn’t fought in MMA since his early Bellator appearances, though he stayed in the spotlight through boxing. His last fight—a chaotic bout with Logan Paul in October 2023—ended in a disqualification loss.

