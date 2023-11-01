"Daenerys gonna be Colby’s next ad girl" - Colby Covington celebrates Halloween with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago; fans abuzz

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington celebrated Halloween with former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump at his club in his Mar-a-Lago property.

Covington had donned medieval-era armor for the occasion with colors and a sigil that seemed to resemble House Targaryen's from the popular book series and HBO show Game of Thrones.

Fans reacted to his post on Instagram with various references to the HBO show's protagonist Daenerys Targaryen.

"Daenerys gonna be colby’s next ad girl"

"The second beast gets his power from the Dragon 😂😂😂"

"Both the ppls champs in one place"

"My goats"

One fan also cited Colby Covington's next opponent, Leon Edwards' nationality, and joked about the suit of armor.

"Colby I know Leon is British but that doesn’t mean you need to don knight armour and joust him England hasn’t done that stuff for centuries"

Check out fans comments in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Covington and Trump together.

Belal Muhammad believes Colby Covington will retire if he loses against Leon Edwards

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad discussed Colby Covington's upcoming title fight against Leon Edwards, his third title fight after two losses to Kamaru Usman.

Muhammad was of the opinion that Covington will retire if he loses because he won't take on contenders in the division.

"One hundred percent, he’s not a guy that’s going to fight contenders. The UFC’s literally given him older guys on their way out in every single one of his fights just so he can get a win, then given him a title fight. Like there’s no more older guys in the division for him to fight if he loses to Leon. There’s no more older guys in the division on their way out."

Muhammad also backed Edwards to get the win over Colby Covington and expose his gimmick to his fans speculating whether the UFC may match him up with a declining Tony Ferguson.

“Maybe they’ll throw him Tony Ferguson if Tony Ferguson stays at 170, but I doubt it. This will be the third title shot that he’s going to lose and like Matt Brown said, he’s not a fighter. He’s a guy that loves to build up, loves to be fake, loves to have the people cheer him or boo him. But if he loses this one, all his loser fans, fake fans, they’re all going to realize this dude does really suck.”

Check out his comments below [16:35]: