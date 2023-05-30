May City youth academy talent Mo Ibragimov recently suplexed his opponent during an U11 game.

The confrontation, which appeared fairly commonplace initally, started with a foul by Ibragimov's opponent, followed by a few shoves. However, the Dagestan-born footballer shocked everyone by suddenly landing a perfect suplex.

Catch the sequence below:

Total Football @TotalFootbol Man City U11 youngster Mo Ibragimov performs a Suplex on his opponent Man City U11 youngster Mo Ibragimov performs a Suplex on his opponent https://t.co/qoffXlio4h

Ibragimov hails from a family of athletes with elder brothers Gazi and Amir already playing for Manchester's youth teams. Amir is the captain of Manchester United's Under-15 team and the club has high hopes from him.

Meanwhile, Mo Ibragimov's eldest brother Ibragim Ibragimov is a professional MMA fighter who competes at lightweight. 'The Mauler' currently holds a 5-0 professional record with four finishes and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects coming out of that region.

The 19-year-old is also highly experienced for his age, having gone undefeated in seven amateur fights before turning pro. Ibragimov is coming off second round submission win over Max Souza at Caged Steel 32 earlier this month.

'The Mauler' trained with the likes of Muhammad Mokaev and Darren Till for the fight.

Fans react as MMA fighter's brother Mo Ibragimov lands a suplex in football match

Having grown up with an elder brother who is a professional fighter, Man City youngster Mo Ibragimov is bound to have received some wrestling lesson. This, combined with his blessed Dagestani wrestling genes, probably justifies the ease with which he suplexed his opponent.

Twitter erupted with some hilarious reactions to the incident. Although good humoredly, some even compared him to older brother Amir, who has also been accused of playing rough.

Check out some comments below:

"OFC it's a suplex. They have lesnar playing as midfielder and captain in their senior team so he will follow him . people just don't get simple things right FFS🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️"

"he was on the wrong branch, he should have entered the ring to play smack down"

"hes the best player on the team, hes only gonna get a slap on the wrist lol"

"The last name gave it away"

"Lesnar would've been proud to pull that off"

"Khabib family 😁"

"It's not Man City, it's Suplex City"

"the new Zlatan"

