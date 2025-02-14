Dagi Arslanaliev reflects on his submission grappling detour against welterweight champ Tye Ruotolo: “It was a good experience”

30-year-old Turkish-Dagestani MMA sensation Dagi Arslanaliev has no regrets in his career. Even in his most painful losses, Dagi always finds the silver lining and says it's great for gaining experience at the highest level of competition.

In his most recent setback, Dagi suffered a first-round submission loss to ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo in his grappling debut in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Dagi says he grew a lot from facing one of the world's best grapplers on the mats.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the Turkish-Dagestani star says he is open to facing Ruotolo again in the future if that rematch is offered:

"It was a grappling match, and I was happy to step in on a week’s notice. It was a good experience, and I’d love to share the cage with him again."

Before that, however, Dagi will be looking to face a completely different beast when he returns to the Circle next week. And the 30-year-old says he needs to be on his absolute A-game.

He plans on bringing the skills he learned from fighting Ruotolo into his next contest.

Dagi Arslanaliev to face dangerous Croatian Roberto Soldic at ONE 171: Qatar

Turkish-Dagestani finisher Dagi Arslanaliev is set to face Croatian knockout artist 'Robocop' Roberto Soldic in a three-round welterweight MMA bout.

The two go to war at ONE 171: Qatar, which will broadcast live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, on Thursday, February 20.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free via watch.onefc.com.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Dagi Arslanaliev's next fight.

